‘I Want to See the Manager!’ White Nationalist Patrick Howley Has a Meltdown

Patrick Howley is a racist, antisemitic, anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist who writes for the National File and hosts a weekend program on the Patriot’s Soapbox, a streaming network popular with QAnon conspiracy theorists.

During Sunday’s episode of his “The Campaign Show,” Howley had a screaming meltdown over the fact that he has not achieved the comfortable life to which he believes he is “entitled” as a white man in America and that he is instead being “screwed” by a system that is actively trying to replace him with non-white citizens and committing genocide against white people.

“Every single arm of this crooked wicked system is mobilizing to screw me and everyone like me, and no one is coming to save us. And yes, I’m complaining about it,” Howley screamed. “Where’s the manager? I want to see the manager!. I want to speak to the manager! I have a fucking complaint!”

“I’m tired of waiting in line when I know that the line is simply leading to genocide,” he continued. “We are sick and damn tired of being disparaged, of being told that we are lazy, of being told that we are bad people, of being told that we’re whining about the fact that we are being replaced in our own country, which we actually love even though it doesn’t love us back anymore.”

“We have had enough!” Howley raged. “We hate your system.”

“I am going to work as hard as I possibly can to make the people who have taken this country away from me feel as miserable as they make us,” Howley vowed. “It is personal. It’s about revenge now, demons! You have declared war on us. You want to destroy our lives? You want to wipe Western civilization off the face of the Earth forever? Well, you know what? We are going to make your life miserable too, and that’s how it is now, and that’s how it’s going to be for the rest of our lives. So get used to it, fuckers!”