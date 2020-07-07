Hank Kunneman Says Jesus Doesn’t Want Christians Voting for Democrats

Right-wing pastor Hank Kunneman continues to use the services held at his Lord of Hosts Church in Omaha, Nebraska, to exhort his congregation to vote to reelect President Donald Trump in November, declaring in his Sunday sermon that Jesus would never want Christians voting for a Democrat.

“We’re about to vote in a few months,” Kunneman said, “and my prayer is that the church shows up this time. ‘Well, I don’t like the current president, so I’m just not going to vote.’ You just voted for the party of the non-religious, and you’ve just allowed your other brothers and sisters, their religious rights to be stolen from them potentially. ‘Well, I don’t like the president.’ You don’t have to like their personality. Look at what they’re doing, look at what they stand for.”

“When I go to vote … I’m going to go in there and represent Jesus,” he continued. “I’ve not heard presidents prior to him ever mentioned God like this president. I’ve never seen a president fighting for the church as great as what this president is. The proof is look at the Johnson Amendment, that’s why I can say what I’m saying today. If the party of the non-religious comes, that will be taken. So I’m gonna go and say, ‘Well Jesus, he sounds like a friend of yours even though he may not know you—I don’t know if he does, that’s between him and you— but it sounds like he sure trying to help you.'”

“We’ve got a president that’s trying to help the church … and yet we’ve got Christians that aren’t helping him,” Kunneman fumed. “What’s wrong with us? When I go to the voting booth, I’m gonna say, ‘Jesus, I’m voting for Donald J. Trump, and every person that will fight for my religious freedom.’ Does Jesus, who is the king of our kingdom, does he wants you to put a checkmark next to somebody who is an atheist? They don’t like your God. They want to keep prayer out of your schools and away from your children, and they want to teach your children that it’s OK to be a dog if you want to be a dog. It’s OK to go and dress up like a woman [and go] into the women’s restroom with your children. That’s what the former party of the non-religious helped to legislate that we deal with today. Is this what we want? Jesus, is this what you want? You’re my king. Is this what you want, Jesus? And I tell you, hell no!”