Hank Kunneman Says God Hates Those Who Call Him a False Prophet for Falsely Prophesying Trump’s Reelection

Right-wing pastor and self-proclaimed “prophet” Hank Kunneman used his sermon Sunday to lash out at those who have dared to call him a false prophet for repeatedly proclaiming that Donald Trump would win the 2020 election and serve a second term in office.

Citing a passage from Proverbs 6 that claims that God hates, among other things, those who sow discord, Kunneman told his critics that God “hates you” as he continued to insist that Trump won the election and will serve a second term.

“God hates six things,” Kunneman said. “Number one: a proud look. Number two: a lying tongue. Number three: abortion, or hands that shed innocent blood. Yeah, you thought it was OK to vote for [Joe Biden]? [Number four:] a heart that devises wicked imaginations, and yet you voted for them. It’s obvious, their wicked imaginations on how they want to destroy this country. [Number five:] feet that are swift in running to mischief. It’s amazing how quickly they signed their executive orders; that’s called feet that run quickly to mischief.”

“But notice something,” he continued. “God hates what? He didn’t say he hates discord. He hates you that are being a troll. He hates you that are attacking your Christian brothers and sisters. ‘Yeah, but they’re false. They’re wrong.’ Excuse me. How do you know? ‘Because it hasn’t come to pass.’ How do you know that it hasn’t come to pass? First of all, the president was reelected. Let’s get that clear. Second of all, he was given a second term based on reelection. ‘Well, he’s not serving it now?’ Because it was stolen by thieves.”