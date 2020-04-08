‘Government Social Distancing Will Be Strictly Adhered To’ at Jonathan Shuttlesworth’s ‘Easter Blowout Service’

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, right-wing evangelist Jonathan Shuttlesworth has downplayed the seriousness of the outbreak and railed against church leaders who closed facilities in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

In early March, the Pennsylvania-based evangelist predicted that America would be “minimally affected by the coronavirus” and assured those who donated to his ministry that they would receive “supernatural protection from every sickness and disease there is, and that includes coronavirus.”

When churches began implementing social distancing guidelines, Shuttlesworth blasted ministers who did so as “sissies” and “losers” and “a bunch of pansies” with “no balls.”

Right-wing evangelist Jonathan Shuttlesworth has no time for “loser” pastors who are canceling services because of the coronavirus, saying they should instead be holding mass gatherings to demonstrate the power of their faith. pic.twitter.com/XNXJ89AE32 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 11, 2020

After right-wing pastor Rodney Howard-Browne was arrested for holding services in violation of state and local stay-at-home orders, Shuttlesworth announced that he stood in solidarity with his friend and that he would be organizing an in-person “Easter blowout service” in defiance of such orders.

Right-wing evangelist Jonathan Shuttlesworth, a close friend of Rodney Howard-Browne, says he intends to hold a large Woodstock-like Christian gathering in defiance of stay-at-home orders. pic.twitter.com/sn5Pvt1NA5 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 31, 2020

Yesterday, Shuttlesworth’s Revival Today ministry announced the time and location of this service, and it turns out that, despite all of his talk, it will merely be a “drive in” service where congregants remain in their cars and where “government social distancing will be strictly adhered to.”