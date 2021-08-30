‘Get a Brain’: Hank Kunneman Warns of Dire Consequences if Trump Is Not Reinstated

Right-wing pastor and self-proclaimed “prophet” Hank Kunneman kicked off his sermon Sunday by railing against the 2020 election, insisting that “anybody with a brain” knows that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Kunneman insisted that if Trump is not reinstated to the White House, it’ll prove that “the evil agenda that Hell has” cannot be stopped and Christians could eventually see their churches shut down, their children take away, their wives raped, and everyone shipped off to concentration camps.

Kunneman has been one of the most obstinate of the supposed “prophets” who guaranteed that Trump would win the election and has petulantly refused to apologize for his false prophesy, instead promising that God will reward those who stand with him and attacking those who have dared to criticize him. That trend continued Sunday, when Kunneman attacked Right Wing Watch as “idiots” for steadfastly chronicling his myriad false statements and prophecies.

“President Trump, it’s clearly evident that he won the election,” Kunneman declared. “Anybody with a brain can see on the night of the election he was winning by a clear indication that that’s where the election was going. Why in Hell—it’s not a cuss word, I’m talking about a location and an agenda—why would you stop everything and have a guy who was supposed to be—he’s our pretendant, number 46—[he] gets up and starts announcing that he won when the numbers at that time didn’t reflect it?”

“They did it because they got nervous because all of their Dominion machines were messing up, they stopped the election,” he continued. “Who does that? OK, get a brain? Do you really think that there’s not an agenda? Get a brain? Why did they try so many times to impeach this guy? Because the devil doesn’t want this man to represent us.”

“The bottom line is we need the rightful president in position of power,” Kunneman continued. “It has to be settled because here’s what the woke culture wants: They want you to ignore the 2020 election, and they want you to ignore the fact that President Trump really did win by a landslide, and it’s proven, and it’s going to continue to be proven. … Do we just ignore it? That’s what they want you to do. This evil agenda that Hell has, they want you to ignore it.”

“He has to be reinstated,” Kunnman proclaimed. “Why? Because he legally won, he righteously won. … If you ignore it, then it’s saying that they can get by with anything. What next? They’re already trying to force a vaccination that they don’t even know if it works. What next? Shut your churches down? Take your kids out of your home? Rape your wife? Put you in a concentration camp? Who knows?”