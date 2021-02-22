Frank Amedia Says Trump Lost Because He Was Too Arrogant to Thank God for His Accomplishments

Frank Amedia, the tsunami-stopping pastor who served as a volunteer “Christian policy liaison” for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign before launching his POTUS Shield effort on the night Trump was elected in 2016, was among the various self-proclaimed “prophets” who prophesied that Trump would be reelected to a second term in 2020.

That obviously did not happen, and when Amedia appeared on Stephen Strang’s Charisma podcast Sunday, he blamed Trump’s loss on the former president’s arrogant refusal to properly credit God for his accomplishments during his first term.

“How can we expect God to bless and anoint arrogance and pride that invokes the name of the Lord—and there’s the key—that invokes the name of the Lord and that uses the people of God as a political asset?” Amedia asked. “The man had assignments all along, I said, because the Lord told me it’s about his assignments: pro-life, the Supreme Court, the space force, moving the embassy to Israel, supporting Israel, not forcing Israel into a two-state nation.”

“He fulfilled those assignments,” Amedia continued. “A lot of the things that God had given him to do he fulfilled as a checklist. But here’s the key: Who got the glory? And who was he taking the glory to? Was he thanking God for it publicly? Was he pointing to God for it? What we saw over and over and over, to the point that it was nostalgic to even those of us who wanted it to happen, we all got tired of his tweets. We got tired of him talking about himself. We got tired of him promoting himself. Well, guess who else? Guess who else got weary with it? God Almighty. He’s sovereign, and his word tells us very clearly, ‘I give my glory to no one else.’ Pride goes before the fall.”