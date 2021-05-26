Far-Right Activist Ali Alexander Resumes ‘Stop the Steal’ Politicking After Crypto Sidetrack

After spending the last few months reportedly in hiding and work on cryptocurrency related side projects, Ali Alexander, the leader of the so-called “Stop the Steal” movement, appears to have returned to the political fray.

The far-right activist and conspiracy theorist signaled a return to on-the-ground activism when he informed his followers on Telegram that he was heading to Atlanta, Georgia, to demand an audit of Georgia’s 2020 election results.

“I’ll be in Georgia next week,” Alexander informed his 20,000 Telegram subscribers on May 14. “Game on.”

Since then, Alexander has encouraged his supporters to demand a “forensic audit” of the election results in Georgia—despite no evidence of fraud—and called on them to join Republican gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones, who was a fixture of Stop the Steal rallies, for a rally at the Georgia State Capitol on May 19. “It’s a chance for us to come together once again,” Alexander added on Telegram.

In the lead-up to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Alexander spent months promoting the baseless conspiracy theory that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election and embracing adherents of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory as well as the neo-fascist Proud Boys hate group during his so-called Stop the Steal rallies.

Following his role in organizing the rallies that led to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Alexander was banned from major social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook as well as major payment apps and processors like PayPal and Venmo. Since resurfacing to support calls for an audit of the Georgia election results, Alexander claims to have been “harassed by the government … in a major way.”

“Biden administration sending me a strong signal that they’ll use all their policing powers to make my life hell if I return to the public,” Alexander wrote on May 18.

Alexander’s return to politics comes after months of focusing on various side projects. Alexander launched a membership page on Gumroad, a popular online platform that allows creators to sell products directly to consumers. The far-right activist is using the platform to sell merchandise emblazoned with his mugshot from 2007 when he was charged with credit card fraud. He is also selling memberships ranging from $10 to $250 per month.

Alexander had also turned his attention to the cryptocurrency market and blockchain technology, which he views as a censorship resistant space. As Right Wing Watch previously reported, the far-right activist is a prominent member of BitClout, a decentralized social media platform that allows users to buy and sell tokens based on people’s reputations or “clout.” He also founded a related subscription-based analytics website, BitClout Analysis, as well as CloutMembers, another subscription-based platform.

Despite his dedication to BitClout, it appears that Alexander could not resist the lure of the political spotlight. He has since promised to “Make America Great Again.”

“StopTheSteal.us is dedicated to restoring Americans’ faith in our republic,” Alexander wrote May 19 on Telegram. “First that means audits, then reforms; so we can finally come together as one nation again.”