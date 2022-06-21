Failed Congressional Candidate Mark Burns Falsely Claims He Never Called For Executing Those Who Promote ‘LGBT Indoctrination’

Earlier this month, unabashed Christian nationalist and GOP congressional candidate Mark Burns appeared on “The Stew Peters Show,” where he declared that if he was elected to Congress, he would press to reinstate the House Un-American Activities Committee so that the government could “start executing” LGBTQ-supporting parents and teachers for treason.

Following his loss in South Carolina’s Republican primary last Tuesday, Burns appeared on the “Diamond & Silk Chit Chat Live” program on Mike Lindell’s FrankTV platform, where he falsely claimed that he had never called for LGBTQ-supporting parents and teachers to be executed.

Burns asserted that reports about his comments were wrong, accusing his critics of splicing together “answers to two separate questions” to make it appear as if he had said something that he did not.

“If people would just go do their due diligence and just watch the show in its entirety, then you would clearly hear me not say that we should be killing the LGBT or transgender community,” Burns said. “We’ve been getting blasted from the gay community, the trans community, from all over the country because Newsweek and MSNBC and all of those other liberal media took pieces of two answers to two separate questions.”

Burns insisted that he was discussing “two separate topics” and that he was advocating for holding people like Hillary Clinton, Anthony Fauci, and those in the media who “keep doing these nefarious things” accountable for treason, not LGBTQ-affirming parents and teacher.

“They took that answer of me talking about HUAC, the House UnAmerican Activities Committee, and then they mixed it with another part of a question, which was about how we should not be allowing the transgender agenda into our public school,” Burns claimed.

As Right Wing Watch was the first to report Burns’ original comment, we are well-situated to debunk his current denial.

During his appearance on “The Stew Peters Show,” Burns was asked by guest host Lauren Witzke what he would do to fight “LGBTQ indoctrination” if elected to Congress. Burns declared that he would work to ensure that parents and teacher are “held accountable” for “child abuse” for allegedly indoctrinating children.

Burns then compared the current situation in the United States to Nazi Germany, where students were taught to become “future stormtroopers” and members of “murder squads.” As such, Burns asserted, the “LGBTQ agenda” represents a “national security threat” and those promoting it ought to be held “accountable for treason.”

“The LGBT, transgender grooming our children’s minds is a national security threat because it is ultimately designed to destabilize the republic we call the United States of America. That’s why when I’m elected, I don’t want to just vote, I want to start holding people accountable for treason to the Constitution,” Burns said. “I am going to push to reenact HUAC, the House Un-American Activities Committee. It is a committee that we should reenact that starts holding these people accountable for treason.”

Burns then listed a few other groups that he believes should be charged with treason, including Republicans who support any sort of gun control reform legislation.

“We need to hold people for treason, start having some public hearings, and start executing people who are found guilty for their treasonous acts against the Constitution of the United States of America, just like they did back in 1776,” Burns declared.

Here is the original video, demonstrating conclusively that Burn was not answering “two separate questions” but rather delivered one statement in which he laid out his view that those who are supposedly destabilizing the United States and undermining the Constitution need to be executed for treason.

Given that Burns explicitly included LGBTQ-supportive parents and teachers in his list of people who he believes ought to be held “accountable for treason to the Constitution” and executed, his insistence that he said nothing of the sort is patently false.