E.W. Jackson Says Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff Are ‘Demonically Possessed’

During Monday’s “Wisdom Meditation” Bible study livestream, right-wing pastor and radio host E.W. Jackson declared that if voters in Georgia elect Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to represent the state in the U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s runoff election, they will be “bringing a curse upon the United States of America.”

Jackson, who was the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor in Virginia’s 2013 election, declared last month that any Christian who voted for Ossoff or Warnock “might as well spit in Jesus’ face.” On Monday, he ramped things up by asserting that Ossoff and Warnock are “two demonically possessed people.”

“If we send those two demonically possessed people—Warnock and Ossoff—if we send them to the United States Senate, we will be cursing our nation,” Jackson said. “Georgians who are listening to me or watching me right now, we will be cursing our nation if we send those two demonically possessed people to the United States Senate. And they are demonically possessed.”

“If we allow those folks to enter in the United States Senate and give the likes of Chuck Schumer control over the U.S. Senate, we will be bringing a curse on the United States of America,” he added. “I don’t know of any more honest and stark way to put it.”

Jackson has also recorded a series of radio ads that are running on Christian radio stations in Georgia attacking Warnock’s support for reproductive and LGBTQ rights and accusing him of being a Marxist.

Brothers and sisters, I’m Bishop E.W. Jackson, a descendant of slaves. Seeing Americans of African and slave descent rise to prominence is wonderful, but that doesn’t mean that any Black person deserves my support. My great-grandparents were slaves and later dirt-poor sharecroppers, but they did not kill their unborn babies. Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, was a racist who wanted to destroy the Black population. She paid Black pastors to support abortion. Raphael Warnock is one of those sellout pastors paid to support the mass killing of Black babies. Even Tony Dungy, renowned Black football coach, has questioned Warnock’s Christianity. Since Roe v. Wade, 20 million Black babies have been aborted; 3.6 times more per capita than white babies. Raphael Warnock supports this genocide and is not worthy of your vote.

This is Bishop E. W. Jackson. I’ve been a pastor for 40 years. There’s a candidate running for U.S. Senate in Georgia who is misrepresenting the Black church, and I cannot be silent. He accuses the church of discrimination and homophobia because we believe what the Bible says about homosexuality. He likens homosexuality to being Black. Were homosexuals enslaved for 200 years? Did they endorse segregation and Jim Crow? As Christians, we love the homosexual and the transgender, but we cannot call the Bible a lie. Homosexuality is sin, being Black is not. Raphael Warnock supports a law to force schools, businesses, and churches to allow men who claim to be women to use women’s restrooms and showers and play women’s sports. Christians must not vote for Raphael Warnock.