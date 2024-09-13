E.W. Jackson Declares That God Will Not Allow Kamala Harris to Become President

The Truth and Liberty Coalition, a Christian nationalist organization founded by right-wing evangelists Andrew Wommack and Lance Wallnau, is hosting its annual conference at Wommack’s Charis Bible College in Colorado this week. Wommack and Wallnau are promoters of Seven Mountains Dominionism, an ideology pushed by leaders of the New Apostolic Reformation movement

Among the speakers during the first session on Thursday night was far-right pastor and perennial failed political candidate E.W. Jackson, who fired up those in the crowd by assuring them that God will not allow Vice President Kamala Harris to become president.

“I’m also here to declare in the name of Jesus that we are not going to allow a bunch of Marxists and socialists and communists and a bunch of sexual perverts and a bunch of political power-grabbers [to] take our country and lead it in a direction that is not pleasing to Almighty God!” Jackson declared. “America is going to remain one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

“I’ve been praying this prayer,” Jackson continued. “‘Lord God, speak confusion into their ranks. Make it so they turn on each other, so they can’t get it straight, so they fumble over their every word, so they mess up their every strategy, so that things collapse in on them. Lord God, work your will on behalf of those who are seeking to represent you and cause those who are against you to fall flat on their faces.’ So, I don’t care how well Kamala Harris did in the debate. I’ve got news for her: She doesn’t have a strategy that can outsmart God! God is the one who is going to bring about the result that you and I are praying for. I believe that we’ve got victory that is coming on the first Tuesday in November, by the will of Almighty God.”