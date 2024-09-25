Dusty Deevers Claims Kamala Harris Voters Are ‘Wicked, Murderous People’

Oklahoma state Sen. Dusty Deevers is a far-right pastor and unabashed Christian nationalist who wants to abolish abortion, ban no-fault divorce, outlaw pornography, and literally see this nation taken back to the 1600s.

Earlier this month, Deevers joined fellow Christian nationalist and former Trump administration official William Wolfe on the latter’s Center for Baptist Leadership podcast to discuss the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

During the discussion, Deevers asserted that Harris would never support any restrictions or limitations on reproductive choice because those who vote for her are “wicked, murderous people” who are “demon possessed.”

“They have rabid, wicked, murderous people who are voting for them and who are the loudest supporters that if they claimed even 30 weeks, 24 weeks, 15 weeks, they are going to be vicious against them and the demons are going to come out,” Deevers said. “I’m not saying that those people are demons; I’m saying that a lot of them are demon possessed.”

“The demons who want their child sacrifice, who want this land being covered in blood … that’s what the demons want,” Deevers declared. “Now, whether they theologically understand that, the demons know it that are advising them,” Deevers declared.

In 2023, Deevers and Wolfe were among the contributors to a document called “The Statement on Christian Nationalism and the Gospel,” which declared that the United States must formally “acknowledge the Lordship of Christ” in all its laws, “abolish abortion,” outlaw marriage equality, and “recapture our national sovereignty from godless, global entities who present a grave threat to civilization.” Wolfe is also a colleague of Project 2025 co-author Russ Vought, whose Center for Renewing America hopes to infuse Christian nationalism throughout a second Trump administration.