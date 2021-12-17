‘Do Not Comply’: Tony Spell Sees a Direct Line From Mask Mandates to Concentration Camps

Radical right-wing pastor Tony Spell appeared on “The Pete Santilli Show” Thursday, where he likened requiring schoolchildren to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to the Holocaust.

Spell, who has been locked in battle with authorities in Louisiana for more than a year over his steadfast refusal to abide by any of the state’s stay-at-home orders, mask mandates, and other public health restrictions, declared that Americans must “resist” and refuse to comply with efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

“Imagine telling a child, ‘Put this mask on to sit in your class, take it off or pull it down to sip or put something in your mouth, and put it back up,'” Spell said. “Why? Well, because the government says so.”

“Put this Star of David on your arm, and go to the Warsaw Ghetto. But why? Because the government said so,” he continued. “Get in this cattle car and go to six concentration camps, strip off your clothes, naked, hand you a bar of soap like you’re going to take a shower. Why? Because the government says so. And then they drop Zyklon B, and 6 million Jews are murdered in Hitler’s concentration camp, and 50 million civilians are killed under the crooked cross of the swastika. Why? Because a madman said so.”

“How long are we in America is going to follow blindly the likes of Joe Biden, that can’t put two sentences together, Kamala Harris, who would rather laugh than say anything of substance, [Louisiana Gov.] John Bel Edwards and [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom, whose businesses stay open while you’re closed down?” Spell asked. “Resist. Do not comply. I’m living proof today that when you stand up to the bully, that they will back down.”