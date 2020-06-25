DeAnna Lorraine Urges Conservatives to Form Militias While Awaiting the ‘Green Light’ to Take Back the Streets

During her livestream broadcast yesterday, QAnon conspiracy theorist and failed congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine urged conservatives to form militias around the country so that they will be ready when they finally receive the “green light” to grab their guns and take back the streets.

“I think a lot of us are waiting for a green light where someone—whether it be President Trump or someone else—says, ‘OK, everyone grab your guns, you go here, you go there, you go there, and let’s organize and fight back,'” Lorraine said. “It’s not necessarily so realistic for Trump to just shout that out on Twitter. That would be kind of a precarious position for him to put himself in, if he literally says those words and gives that green light that we’re all waiting for. So, I believe that this is the time for us to stand up and get organized in small or large groups, city by city, and start taking back our cities.”

“If you get word of a statue about to be knocked down, or a building about to be defaced, or an anarchist about to come and do something or loot or riot, we’ve got to organize and go there,” she continued. “We’ve got to create our own and execute our own militias”

“We got militias,” Lorraine added. “We have Proud Boys. We’ve got a lot of underground veterans and militias that are there and that I know that have been training for years, because I know some of them personally. We’ve got a lot of Proud Boys, we’ve got a lot of Proud Girls, we’ve got a lot of MAGA guys and girls. We’ve got a lot of people, so we just need organization because we are unfortunately outmatched. It’s pathetic when you think about it because we are being run over by little, skinny, soy boy antifas who don’t probably even know how to swim.”