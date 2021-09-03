Dave Daubenmire’s $100 Million Plan to Fund His Right-Wing Culture War

Radical religious-right activist Dave Daubenmire has teamed up with anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Sherri Tenpenny to launch a new organization called The Christian Revolution that is designed to be a funding mechanism to support right-wing activists and causes around the country.

On Tuesday’s episode of his “Pass The Salt Live” program, Daubenmire said he intends to “badger” corporations into donating millions of dollars to his organization by accusing them of having an anti-Christian bias, boldly declaring that he expects to raise $100 million in the first month alone.

“This isn’t some fly-by-night, flimsy little thing we’re doing,” Daubenmire said. “This is big. And one of the directions we’re going to go as well is we’re gonna find out everybody that gave money to [Black Lives Matters]. Every major business donor that gave money to BLM, we’re going to go ask them about their office of diversity: ‘Aren’t Christians diverse? You’re giving money to BLM; are you giving any money to any Christian causes? Are you guys anti-Christ? Aren’t Christians part of the diversity plan and the diversity movement?'”

“We’re going to badger those folks into funding our war,” he added. “That’s our plan. We’re going to put this money in the hands of warriors. And I’m believing that 30 days from today, we’re going to have $100 million. The left will never know what hit him.”