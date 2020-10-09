Dave Daubenmire Says Executing Hillary Clinton Would Be ‘The Greatest Example of Love’

On his “Pass The Salt Live” broadcast Thursday morning, radical right-wing activist Dave Daubenmire declared that publicly executing Hillary Clinton would be “the greatest example of love.”

During the program, Daubenmire read from his recent column in which he proclaimed that “Hillary should hang from the neck until dead.”

“I do not believe that there has ever been a more corrupt American politician than Hillary Clinton,” Daubenmire said. “Her public life has been one slimy action after another. The demonic left loves her. There is no doubt in my mind that she is under control of very dark forces. Spiritual forces. Demonic forces. Gates of hell forces. Hillary Clinton is a child of the devil.”

“The greatest example of love is discipline,” he added later in the program. “The greatest example of love is to kill those traitors, so others learn never to do it.”

“Why are men today [too] squeamish to go put a noose around Hillary’s neck?” Daubenmire asked. “Let’s round up that whole cabal. Let’s round ’em up. Let’s publicly execute ’em so everybody else realizes this ain’t ever going to happen again.”