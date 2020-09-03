Dave Daubenmire Likens Businesses Refusing Him Entry for Not Wearing a Mask to Racial Discrimination

On yesterday’s “Pass The Salt Live” program, radical right-wing activist Dave Daubenmire likened being denied service over his refusal to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to a Black person being denied service because of the color of their skin.

Daubenmire was furious because he had several confrontations the day before with employees at various establishments over his steadfast refusal to wear a mask. Recounting an argument he had with the manager of a T-Mobile store, Daubenmire reportedly compared the store’s refusal to allow him into the store without a mask to refusing to provide service to someone who is Black.

“I ain’t wearing no mask,” Daubenmire declared. “I know the mask doesn’t work, and I’m not going to wear my mask to make the worker at T-Mobile feel better. I’m not gonna do that. That’s bearing false witness.”

“I think the forced wearing of masks is exceedingly dangerous to our American society,” he continued. “I will have no part of it. The T-Mobile guy said, ‘Well, we’ll have to do the work outside.’ They wouldn’t let me in, and the boss got involved, the manager got involved with it. I said, ‘Ma’am, I have a heart condition. I don’t even have to tell you that, but I have reasons that I’m not gonna wear a mask. It’s medical. Are you refusing to give me service because of a medical condition that I have?'”

“And then I really pulled the trump card,” Daubenmire recounted. “I said, ‘I think I was born with this medical condition. I’m not sure. I think I was. And I want to ask you something ma’am: Would you refuse to serve somebody because they’re Black?'”

“I was born with this condition, ma’am, and you would not ask a Black man to step outside of the the building and you’re not going to ask me to do it,” he concluded. “She stormed away, as you can probably imagine. Ruined my whole day.”