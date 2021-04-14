Dave Daubenmire Declares ‘A Woman’s Got No Business Being a Cop’

While protests continue in Minnesota over the police killing of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was shot during a traffic stop Sunday by an officer who claims to have mistakenly drawn her handgun when she meant to use her Taser, radical right-wing activist Dave Daubenmire wants to focus on an issue he sees as more important: women in the police force. In Daubenmire’s eyes, women have no business being police officers

“Can I say this?” Daubenmire said during Monday’s episode of his “Pass The Salt” livestream program. “A woman’s got no business being a cop. Now, there’s a place for a woman in law enforcement, but it is not pulling up at my house and arresting some burly 6-foot-5-inch, 285-pound man. That is not a woman’s job. How did we ever get to the point where we think that it’s normal for a woman to do that? Why? Because that’s perverted.”

“Perversion of the male/female roles,” he added. “Men and women are equal, but they’re not equal. Come on, stop saying that. Men and women aren’t equal. Why have we bought that lie? Why do we promote that lie? Why do you say, ‘Well, women deserve equal rights’? Now, listen, I’m just telling you, a man can cook, but it’s a woman’s job. Sorry.”