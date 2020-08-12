Curt Landry’s Description of the ‘Leviathan Spirit’ Sounds a Lot Like Trump

Trump–loving right-wing pastor Curt Landry posted a video last night in which he sought to remove the “Leviathan Spirit” that is supposedly influencing Americans who criticize or oppose President Donald Trump.

Among certain evangelicals, a Leviathan Spirit is believed to be a demonic force that lies or twists facts or statements in order to sow chaos and confusion. Landry asserted that such a spirit is controlling those who are attacking Trump and blaming him for failing to adequately address the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Father God, we decree and declare over the United States of America as U.S. citizens that this lying spirit that is trying to destroy the current administration from doing good, that Father God it be exposed,” Landry proclaimed. “Lord, I pray that all the false and fake news that is happening right now that is controlling the narrative, twisting people into riots and despair, Lord, I ask that you expose it all. I ask that it be brought into the light. I ask, Lord, that the COVID be brought into the light, the twisting be brought into the light, and the false things that have been said.”

Interestingly, when Landry laid out the characteristics of how the Leviathan Spirit operates and how it can be recognized, the description sounded a lot like the behaviors that have defined Trump’s own time in office.