Conspiracy Theorist Clay Clark Is Working to Place a ‘Prophet’ in Trump’s Cabinet

In 2021, far-right conspiracy theorist and self-proclaimed “alpha toxic male” Clay Clark organized a “Reopen America” event in Oklahoma that was designed to protest restrictions that had been put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. That event was such a success that Clark quickly rechristened it “ReAwaken America” and launched a nationwide tour, holding similar events all over the country.

Convinced that a vague 2013 prophecy from the late self-declared “prophet” Kim Clement about “a man by the name of Mr. Clark and … another man by the name of Donald” was a prophecy about himself and former President Donald Trump, Clark’s events quickly became a nonstop cavalcade of outlandish conspiracy theories and explicitly violent rhetoric mixed with aggressive Christian nationalism.

Eventually, members of the Trump family began to participate in Clark’s event, leading Clark to form a particularly close friendship with Eric and Lara Trump, whom he credited with “legitimizing what we are doing in the minds of many people.”

In 2023, Clark bragged that through his tour, he had managed to establish direct connections to the Trump family and campaign, and was working to ensure that Trump would be “surrounded by both prophets and pastors” in his run for president.

On Monday, Clark appeared on a program hosted by self-proclaimed “prophet” Julie Green, where he revealed that his current plan is to leverage the access he has gained to place a “prophet” in Trump’s cabinet if the former president returns to the White House.

After bragging that Eric Trump had personally invited him to attend the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week, Clark recalled how Eric had asked him to organize a right-wing prayer call for the Trump family earlier this year.

“For the president’s son to ask [us] to organize a night of prayer, that’s just not normal of what you would expect, and it shows that God is moving on him,” Clark said. “I feel like the purpose of the ReAawaken Tour is to flip the [organization] chart [so] you have God at the top, prophets second, and then the politicians third.”

“You’d have God, and then you’d have the prophets, and then you would have President Trump listening to them and treating them in the same way that he might talk to the Secretary of Defense, or the same way that he might talk to the head of Homeland Security,” Clark continued. “I would like to see President Trump have a prophet in his cabinet.”