Christian Nationalist Tony Spell Says Prophets Should Reign Over Government and the People

Radical right-wing pastor Tony Spell appeared on “The Pete Santilli Show” Friday, where he declared that President Joe Biden is “possessed with the devil” and asserted that the Christian church is supposed to have complete control over the government of the United States.

Spell, who heads up the Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, made a name for himself in 2020 when he defied the governor’s early emergency restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19; he continues to fight criminal charges stemming from his blatant disregard of public health measures.

On “The Pete Santilli Show,” Spell claimed that he recently “baptized some people” from Washington, D.C.—or, as he referred to it, “Washington, Devil City”—who he claimed are “very close to the president.”

“They said this president is not suffering dementia,” Spell asserted. “He is possessed with the devil. When you see him where he can’t speak properly and can’t pronounce words, we laugh at that, but we are actually invaded from Hell itself in the executive branch of United States of America. We’re in spiritual warfare.”

“The past 24 months has been a spiritual battle,” Spell added. “We have been invaded from Hell itself to destroy the greatest nation on Earth. And where did they start? They started with the churches; ‘Let’s close the churches, let’s silence the voices of the prophets.’ It should be in the United States of America: the prophet, the priests, the prince, and the people. Isaiah talks about that. There is a divine order. God says, ‘I want to speak to my prophet, he’s going to speak to my priests, and then the princes’—that’s governing bodies—’and then the people.’ Well, today everything is upside down. You have the people controlling the government, the government controlling the priests who have silenced the prophets.”

“America is in trouble today. America is in trouble with God,” Spell declared. “It’s supposed to be the prophet, then the priests, then the government, then the people.”