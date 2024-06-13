Christian Nationalist Pastor Paul Blair Melts Down Over Pride Month

Paul Blair is a far-right pastor and Christian nationalist who runs an organization called Liberty Pastors, which is dedicated to training pastors to become more involved politically. To that end, Liberty Pastors regularly hosts multi-day retreats around the nation where local pastors and their spouses are instructed by right-wing speakers like Rick Scarborough, Mat Staver, Rick Green, E.W. Jackson, Alex McFarland, and others on how to become members of a modern-day “Black Robe Regiment.” The gatherings are financed largely by religious-right activist Art Ally, founder of the Christian investment firm The Timothy Plan, and are generally limited to 100 pastors so that attendees have an opportunity to interact with the speakers personally “and that really helps with this transformation of their ministry,” Blair claimed last year.

“Over three days at a luxury hotel, we have 20 hours of their time where we literally teach them biblical principles of civil government,” Blair has bragged.

Blair is also a longtime anti-LGBTQ activist, and his virulent bigotry was on full display during a recent episode of his “Liberty Pastors” program during which he ranted about Pride Month.

“This is child abuse,” Blair fumed while showing a photo of a child holding hands with his mother at a Pride event. “This person will one day will stand before God and give an account, but the damage that she is doing to this young man and the likelihood that he is going to wind up on drugs and contemplating suicide because of his mother’s abuse; you’re right, this is child abuse.”

Blair grew even more outraged when he showed a photo from 2015 of a father kissing his young son at a Pride event in New York, and expressed dismay that no one had put the father “face down on the concrete.”

“It’s one thing when this pervert is going to kiss this pervert, but this is abuse of a child,” he said. “This is pedophilia.”

“What’s this wench smiling about?” Blair demanded to know while pointing at a female spectator.

“And this fa**ot over here? What’s he’s smiling about over there?” Blair seethed while pointing at a male spectator. “They ought to be intervening and putting this guy face down on the concrete for abusing this child. I can’t imagine that this is going on in the streets in the United States of America and there’s no one here that’s godly enough or courageous enough to protect this child from this. One day, these men and these accomplices to the crime will stand before God and they’re gonna give an account.”