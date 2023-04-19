Christian Nationalist Lance Wallnau and His Army of ‘Grassroots Saints’ Intend to Shake the GOP ‘to the Core’

In March, right-wing evangelists Mario Murillo and Lance Wallanu held a Christian nationalist “Fire and Glory Tour” event in Florida during which speakers called on churches across the nation to literally take control of their towns. At the event, Wallnau vowed to hold a series of “Fire and Glory” events in swing states leading into the 2024 elections in order to break the “demonic strongholds” that he believes are preventing Republicans from winning elections.

Wallnau—a self-proclaimed Christian nationalist who recently warned that God will start killing those who are supposedly “persecuting” former President Donald Trump—began laying out his vision for this nationwide “Fire and Glory Tour” in March. Wallnau reported that right-wing celebrities like Kari Lake, Michael Flynn, and Eric Trump will be participating and revealing that he intends to raise up thousands of “patriots,” “grassroots saints,” and “intercessors” in swing states to ensure that Trump is returned to the White House.

Earlier this month, Wallnau expanded on his vision, claiming that his army of “grassroot saints” would be such a force in swing states in 2024 that the Republican Party would have no choice but to listen to his followers’ agenda.

“Trump has a difficult path to the presidency because there are five swing states with five counties that are corruptly—as far as I’m concerned—locked up,” Wallnau said during a Facebook livestream on April 3. “You can’t get a Republican or conservative to the White House through Maricopa, [County, Arizona], Fulton County, [Georgia], Philadelphia, [Pennsylvania]. You could be winning the states by 5 percent, but it’s not enough. So, we’re going to have to go to each of those states.”

“We’re going to ask intercessors to help us target each of those states,” Wallnau continued. “We’re going to be working, looking for the legislators, looking for the [district attorneys], looking for the attorney generals; we’re going to be meeting with 5,000 to 10,000 patriots, we’re going to have 1,000 to 2,000 saved at each event. We’re going to be raising up 4,000 grassroots saints that are going to be in the war for schools and for election integrity. And they’re going to be such a swing vote force for the Republican Party that we can see the Republican Party shaken to the core.”

“We’re going to show up with thousands in each of these states,” Wallnau pledged. “Then they’ll respect you. Then they’ll listen to you.”

Wallnau, who has more than 1 million followers on Facebook, helped mobilize support for Donald Trump’s 2016 election among conservative Pentecostal Christians, and was treated as an insider by the Trump White House. He is an energetic proponent of Seven Mountains Dominionism, which calls on right-wing Christians to take over the seven “mountains” of American culture, and is associated with the dominionist New Apostolic Reformation movement.

