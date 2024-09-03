Christian Nationalist Joel Webbon Dreams Of ‘Making Leftist Thought a Complete Pariah’

Earlier this year, hardcore Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon declared that Christians who share his worldview must gain political power and then use that power for the purpose of “crushing our enemies and rewarding our friends.”

During the most recent episode of his “Theology Applied” program, Webbon elaborated about just what “crushing our enemies” would entail in his utopian Christian nationalist theocracy.

“What does it mean culturally to crush your enemies?” he asked rhetorically. “It means making leftist thought a complete pariah to where someone is ashamed to publicly utter views that the Lord hates, that God hates.”

“Leftists should be ashamed and anyone who has said those things publicly in any serious position of power and media, they should be crushed. Meaning what?” he continued. “It means they lose their job. It means they lose their livelihood. They lose stock. They lose credibility. It means all those things.”

“We’re talking socially, culturally, politically in all these ways that are perfectly conducive with biblical standards,” Webbon proclaimed. “We’re talking about all the mechanisms that are at our disposal and that are righteous to use. And in those ways, that’s what we mean by crushing enemies and rewarding friends. This is perfectly conducive with Christian thought.”

Webbon’s guest Charles Haywood, the creator of the Society for American Civic Renewal who longs to one day serve as a “warlord” at the head of an “armed patronage network,” wholeheartedly agreed, saying that the first order of business would be to put leftists on trial.

“It is entirely appropriate at some future point for the right to set up judicial tribunals to try people for crimes that took place in the past,” Haywood said. “It would be similar to something like was done after World War II with the de-Nazification program, where you basically examine the behavior of people in the past, you find particular malefactors and you sentence them to jail for some period of time.”

“It’s not revenge,” Webbon insisted. “It’s justice.”

In 2023, Webbon was among the contributors to a document called “The Statement on Christian Nationalism and the Gospel.” Drafted by Christian nationalists like Oklahoma state Sen. Dusty Deevers, former Trump administration official William Wolfe, and others, the document declared that the United States must formally “acknowledge the Lordship of Christ” in all its laws, “abolish abortion,” outlaw marriage equality, and “recapture our national sovereignty from godless, global entities who present a grave threat to civilization.”

Elsewhere, Webbon has made his extremist political agenda quite clear, insisting that the American people are too degenerate, stupid, and cowardly to abide by the Constitution and must therefore be governed by a Christian dictator who “just rules with an iron fist” and forces everyone to “pretend to be Christian.” Under such a dictator, Webbon wants to see the Apostles’ Creed added to the Constitution; abortion, pornography, no-fault divorce, in vitro fertilization, and birth control outlawed; women banned from voting; and non-Christians kept out of his neighborhood.