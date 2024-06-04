Christian Nationalist Joel Webbon Claims To Have The Support Of ‘Massively Influential People’

During a recent episode of his “Theology Applied” podcast, far-right pastor Joel Webbon said that his critics would be shocked to learn that “massively influential” and wealthy people are reaching out to him to voice their support for his radical Christian nationalist agenda.

Webbon is an ardent Christian nationalist who believes that the American people are too degenerate, stupid, and cowardly to abide by the Constitution and therefore must be governed by a Christian dictator who “just rules with an iron fist” and forces everyone to, at the very least, “pretend to be Christian.” Under this Christian leader, Webbon says, the Constitution will be amended to include the Apostles’ Creed, abortion, pornography, no-fault divorce, in vitro fertilization, and birth control will all be outlawed, and women will be banned from voting.

On Monday’s podcast, after Webbon and his guest, fellow Christian nationalist Adam Robles, discussed the need for the United States to be ruled by an “American Caesar” or “Protestant Franco,” they both agreed that Christian nationalism is not just some small, fringe movement.

“I think people would be surprised if you found out the kinds of people that we’re talking to and are following us,” Robles said. “It’s very easy to mock Christian nationalism as a small movements, it’s fringe, nobody cares. And as far as I’m concerned, they can keep doing it.”

“You’re absolutely right,” Webbon agreed. “Without sharing too many details or names, it is a fact that people—massively influential people, high, high, high, high up—it’s not just that we have a speculation; no, they are calling us, texting us, ‘Hey, I saw what you posted on Twitter. I think that’s really good. Hey, I watched your podcast, I think that’s really good.’ I’m talking massive celebrities. Millionaires, if not billionaires.”

“You can keep patting yourself on the back and consoling yourself that Christian nationalism will go away,” Webbon said. “It won’t. It won’t. You might as well go ahead and get with the program.”

In addition to serving as pastor at Covenant Bible Church in Texas, Webbon is also the founder of Right Response Ministries through which he organizes events like “Blueprints for Christendom 2.0: Seven Doctrines for Ruling the World,” which took place earlier this year and featured militant Christian nationalists like Doug Wilson and Oklahoma state Sen. Dusty Deevers as speakers.