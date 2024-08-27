Christian Nationalist Alex McFarland Says Kamala Harris Will Turn The US Into A ‘Dystopian Hellscape’

Right-wing anti-LGBTQ Christian apologist Alex McFarland appeared on “The Pete Santilli Show” on Monday, where he declared that the recently completed Democratic National Convention was “a megafest of blasphemy and unrighteousness” and warned that electing Kamala Harris as president will turn the United States into a “dystopian hellscape.”

McFarland, a self-professed Christian nationalist who is fond of accusing Democrats of treason, was well-matched with Santilli, an extremist broadcaster who has repeatedly advocated for violence against his political enemies.

“The Democratic National Convention just wrapped up and that was like a megafest of blasphemy and unrighteousness,” McFarland declared. “My heart is heavy for those people, because they don’t know Jesus.”

“The Democrats are wrong on everything because they don’t know Jesus, who is truth,” he continued. “You might not like Trump. Fair enough. But if you want an open border; if you want Americans to die; if you want the invasion and the jihad from this southern border to continue; if you like that your grocery dollar goes 30 to 70% less than it used to; if you enjoy $3.79 gas and it’s going to $6 or $7; if you want instability in the Middle East; if you want Islamic terrorists to have nuclear capabilities; if you want our kids to be illiterate and our inner cities to crumble and our schools to not teach and our big metropolitan areas to be a war zone; in other words, if the dystopian hellscape that the Democrats are creating, if that’s your gig, then let Kamala get elected.”

“But,” McFarland said, “if, like myself, you still care about God and truth and America’s Constitution and our future, I implore, I plead with you to pray, vote, and influence your friends and together, let’s try to save our nation.”

McFarland has a long history of using these sorts of overwrought scare tactics for years in order to motivate conservative Christians to vote against Democrats, whom he has alleged are the pawns of Satan.