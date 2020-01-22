Carl Gallups: Those Who Hate Trump Have a ‘Demonic Spirit in Them’

Trump-loving right-wing pastor and die-hard birther conspiracy theorist Carl Gallups appeared on the “Revealing The Truth” program last week, where he declared that progressives hate President Donald Trump because they are demonically-possessed.

Gallups said that Trump was obviously God’s chosen candidate because he was able to defeat 17 other Republican presidential hopefuls—”some of them, as it turns out now we know, were deep state operatives,” he claimed—and the fact that God favors Trump is exactly why leftists hate him.

“The leftists, the socialists, the God-haters—most of them are—the America-haters, the Constitution-haters, they are, whether they call themselves this or not, they are largely globalists,” Gallups said. “They have this demonic spirit in them—whether they know it or not, whether they are trying to feed it or foster it or not—they do. And the Bible tells us these things would happen.”

“They have this spirit in them of hating all things biblical, all things godly, all things Jesus Christ, hating all things that are pure truth, hating all things that have any righteousness attached to them at all,” he continued. “Instead, they plunge themselves into socialism, into communism, the misuse of technology, into all kinds of evil and darkness and sexual perversion, and the confusion of marriage and gender and home and family … [into] this amalgamation that Satan is going to use in the Last Days.”