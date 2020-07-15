Breitbart Editor Warns U.S. Will Have ‘Black Lives Matter Administration’ if Trump Not Reelected

Alex Marlow, editor-in-chief of Breitbart News, told radio listeners that if President Donald Trump is not reelected this November, the United States will essentially have a “Black Lives Matter administration” in office.

On Monday’s episode of “Brietbart News Tonight,” Marlow phrased his remark about Black Lives Matter in the form of a question to Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak, who joined him for an interview segment.

“A lot of the [Trump] agenda got implemented, a lot of it didn’t get implemented, but does any of that matter when faced with the prospect of a Black Lives Matter administration, which is basically what it seems like we’re going to get if we don’t get Trump?” Marlow asked Pollak.

Pollak responded by saying that he sensed Trump supporters were feeling confident that Americans were not going to choose presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and that they viewed this year’s election as a “choice about the country itself.”

The Trump campaign and its allies in right-wing media have sought to portray Biden as a carrier for the political left’s ​radical elements​, claiming he supports antifa and socialism. In the wake of civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd, that effort has included linking Biden to the Black Lives Matter movement, which the right has long sought to portray as a radical organization.

Breitbart News served for years as a clearinghouse for racist material and gave rise to far-right figures such as Milo Yiannopoulos. The Southern Poverty Law Center published leaked emails that revealed that White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, who has a well-documented affinity for white nationalism, gave editorial directions to Breitbart News and used the outlet to attack his political enemies and promote his political agenda.