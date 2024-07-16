Antisemitic White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Blames Israel For Trump Assassination Attempt

White nationalist Nick Fuentes hosted an emergency livestream on Saturday night in response to the failed assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump that was carried out by a lone 20-year-old shooter earlier that day.

Fuentes, who in addition to being a racist, misogynistic, homophobic Christian nationalist fascist is also a virulent antisemite, used his program to baselessly suggest that Israel was responsible for the attack on Trump.

Fuentes claimed that even though Trump brags of having done more for Israel than any other president, he has also been critical of Israel’s response to the October 7 attacks. As such, Fuentes concluded that Trump is not blindly pro-Israel enough for the likes of Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, which therefore attempted to assassinate Trump and replace him with the Republican presidential nominee like former Gov. Nikki Haley who will give Israel a free hand to carry out its agenda in the region.

“Is it possible that now that the path has been cleared—Biden is no longer a threat—they don’t even really need a strong contender from the Republican side, they just need anybody really?” Fuentes asked, angrily. “Is it possible that they thought to discard Trump a few days before the convention so that they could install—in a completely undemocratic way, amidst the chaos—their perfect ally that would not question them and would absolutely support what they want to do, their real ambition: going for broke, a once and for all victory against Iran, against Hezbollah, against the Houthis, against Hamas, and against the Palestinian Authority?”

“I think that’s a very real possibility,” Fuentes stated.

Later in the broadcast, Fuentes grew increasingly irate as he attacked Jewish commentators like Ben Shapiro for failing to break Shabbat to condemn the attack on Trump.

“Notice who was silent today,” Fuentes fumed. “When our leader was shot in the face; silence from Ben Shapiro, from Jordan Peterson. Not important. Not important enough. Fuck them. Un-American. Un-American. Tonight is a night for Americans. Fuck them and all these Israel Firsters on Shabbat. … They can burn in hell, just like the traitors that put Christ up on the cross.”

It is worth remembering that despite his long history of openly and repeatedly making known his abhorrent views, Fuentes nevertheless managed to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago with former President Donald Trump and musician Kanye West in November of 2022 and has previously secured the support of elected leaders like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Paul Gosar, and Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers.