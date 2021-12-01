Antisemitic House Candidate Michael Sisco Vows to Fight Alleged ‘Anti-White Agenda’

Michael Sisco, an antisemite and self-described monarchist, is not letting a Donald Trump endorsement of his Republican competition stop him from running for Congress in West Virginia’s 2nd District, vowing on Nov. 15 to continue his campaign and to “speak out against the anti-White agenda, and demographic change.”

On Nov. 15, the former president officially endorsed Republican Rep. Alex Mooney over both Rep. David McKinley and Sisco. Through redistricting, the state lost one of its congressional seats, thus forcing both congressmen into the same district where they will face each other in the 2022 election. McKinely had rankled Trump by daring to vote for the infrastructure package and the investment it would bring West Virginia as well as voting for a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Mooney has promised to be a loyal supporter of Trump’s agenda.

But to Sisco, Mooney is no better than McKinley. He called both of his opponents “weak cowards,” suggesting that Trump endorsed the wrong candidate.

Taking to Gab, a preferred platform of right-wing extremists, Sisco bragged about supporting the so-called Stop the Steal campaign, called for the dissolution of the FBI, and vowed to fight against an alleged “anti-White agenda” and “rabid LGBTQ agenda.” He wrote:

Today President Donald Trump endorsed one of my opponents, Rep. Alex Mooney. I respect what President Trump did in 2016, giving a voice to disenfranchised white working class Americans. I attended two Stop The Steal Rallies in Washington D.C. prior to January 6th, my opponents were nowhere to be seen. I will not quit this election cycle. The reason I won’t, is because the electorate here in West Virginia has been abandoned by everyone in Washington D.C. Now, political prisoners from that day have been abandoned by the GOP and MAGA. I will fight for them. I’ll push to dissolve the FBI, and all politically weaponized agencies. I will speak out against the anti-White agenda, and demographic change. I will also fight against the rabid LGBTQ agenda and anything else that seeks to weaken and dismantle the traditional family structure. My opponents, are weak cowards that are afraid to speak to these issues.

Writing for Right Wing Watch, Jared Holt reported last year that Sisco “once proposed implementing royal rule as a means of driving Jews out of positions of power in the United States.” At the time, he was employed by the U.S. Senate campaign of far-right commentator Lauren Witzke for his “campaign manager services”—a job that Sisco now gloats about on his campaign’s website.

Sisco made headlines in 2019 for inviting white nationalist Nick Fuentes to speak at an anti-immigration forum at which his then-boss, U.S. congressional candidate Bobby Schilling, spoke. Sisco was subsequently fired from that job, but he has continued to support Fuentes and rub shoulders with other far-right figures such as podcaster Ethan Ralph.

Sisco announced his campaign on Nov. 8 in a press release that took aim at people who immigrate legally through H1B and J1A visa programs, claiming they create “more profit for the Globalist elites.” He claimed his opponents have done “nothing to curtail mass demographic replacement from legal immigration.”

Sisco’s platform calls for a 10-year moratorium on all immigration into the United States—a policy agenda long championed by hate groups like VDARE. “We must also build a culture worth assimilating to, and bring in people based on their ability to assimilate, not ‘skills’ with which they can replace current American Citizens at a lower cost,” his website reads.

“Our birth rate nationwide is at a 100 year low. Americans are not having enough children to replace the native-born population,” Sisco wrote in his press release announcing his campaign. “I will push legislation to incentivize marriage and family.”

These pronouncements echo the white supremacist great replacement theory that posits that an influx of non-white immigrants or people of color will replace the white population and take political power. As Kathleen Belew told NPR, “many incarnations of this theory involve a supposed cabal of Jewish elites.” In some of those incarnations, it’s believed that Jewish people are encouraging mass immigration from majority non-white countries as part of their grand scheme to dilute the “white race.”

In a tweet, Sisco agreed with Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini’s declaration that the Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1965—which abolished a quota system that favored immigration from Northern European countries—“is the worst and most destructive Bill ever passed by Congress.

Echoing Republican attacks on “critical race theory” in his Nov. 8 press release, Sisco took it a step further, calling the academic framework that looks at how racism is embedded in U.S. institutions and history, “anti-White.”

“I will go further than merely eliminating Anti-White propaganda from schools, the military, and government institutions. I will push to pass laws to outlaw diversity quotas, that create an unfair playing field for qualified white people in the Universities and workplace,” the press release reads.

On Nov. 19, shortly after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two people at an anti-racism protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Sisco celebrated, tweeting a meme of Rittenhouse holding a glass of champagne surrounded by “groypers”—an illustration of Pepe the Frog used by white nationalists and the far-right.

And when three white men were convicted last Wednesday with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, Sisco shared a tweet suggesting they were only convicted because they were from the South and their victim was Black.

After Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized to Rep. Ilhan Omar last week for suggesting she was a terrorist in anti-Muslim remarks, Sisco called her “weak.”

An October poll released by GOPAC, a Republican organization dedicated to electing “the next generation of Republican leaders,” didn’t include Sisco. Instead, the poll’s findings showed McKinley leading Mooney 44 percent to 29 percent. Another 18 percent of respondents reported being undecided.

Whether Sisco makes a mark in the race or not, he may well turn his campaign into a springboard for bigger far-right commentating experiences, following in the footsteps of his former boss, Lauren Witzke, who after getting fired from the antisemetic TruNews network is now a commentator for “The Stew Peters Show.”