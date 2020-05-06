Ann Vandersteel Reported That Comey, Brennan, Clapper, and Their ‘Minions’ Would All Be Arrested by May 5

During last Thursday’s episode of her “Steel Truth” program, right-wing QAnon conspiracy theorist Ann Vandersteel claimed that one of her sources, who she said had never been wrong, told her that former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and various deep state “minions” would all be arrested by May 5 because the number 5/5 “means a lot” to QAnon conspiracy theorists.

“Last night I got a phone call from a source who to me has never been wrong and is saying that Comey will be arrested on Sunday, Clapper Monday, Brennan Tuesday,” Vandersteel said. “And when I say Comey, it’s the proverbial ‘we’ of Comey—it’s the [Andrew] McCabe, [Peter] Strzok, [Lisa] Page, the people that worked under James Comey. Clapper and his Department of Homeland Security minions, and Brennan and his minions over at the [CIA] will be arrested on Tuesday.”

“We start this on 5/3, and we end these arrests on 5/5,” she added. “So for you Q folks out there, 5/5 means a lot in this world, and to have those three rounded up by 5/5 is pretty, pretty important.”

It is now May 6, and not a single one of the arrests that Vandersteel predicted actually occurred.