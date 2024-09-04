‘A Big Ripoff’: White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Blasts Trump for Admitting He Lost the 2020 Election

In addition to being a Hitler–loving racist, misogynistic, antisemitic, homophobic Christian nationalist fascist, white nationalist Nick Fuentes was also deeply involved in the “Stop The Steal” movement following the 2020 election and was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

While Fuentes was once a zealous supporter of former President Donald Trump and even dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 2022, the adoration has since faded, partially because Trump tapped Sen. J.D. Vance, who has a non-white, non-Christian wife, as his running mate. Recently, Fuentes openly declared war on the Trump campaign, vowing to deploy activists in swing states for the purpose of depriving Trump of votes.

Fuentes’ disgust with Trump only increased after the former president seemingly finally admitted that he lost the 2020 election, which contradicted everything Trump has said for the last four years and essentially destroyed the justification for the entire “Stop The Steal” effort. (Later in the same interview, however, Trump nevertheless called the election “a fraud.”)

“He says, ‘Oh, I lost by a whisker,'” Fuentes griped during his Tuesday night livestream. “So what was the point? What’s the point of any of it? You lost in 2020? Seriously? What are we even doing anymore? Then you’re a loser. You just lost. Then you lost to Joe Biden.”

Fuentes noted that if Trump knows that he lost the 2020 election, then he “deserves to be charged” by special counsel Jack Smith for his efforts to overturn the results of the election.

“That actually vindicates the DOJ charge against him!” Fuentes declared. “Because the charge is that he knew he lost but he lied to defraud the people.”

“So, why did we do Stop the Steal?” Fuentes demanded to know. “Why did anyone go to Jan. 6? Why is anyone sitting in jail? Why did anything bad happen to anybody? Why did everyone get censored? Why is everything bad that has happened to the people that were involved, why did that need to happen if you’re just going to walk it all back and say, ‘Oh, I lost’?”

“Well, it would have been good to know that before 1,600 people got charged,” he continued. “It would have been good to know that before I had all my money frozen, [was] put on the No Fly List, [got] banned from everything, lost all banking and payment processing. It would have been good to know that before I, in 2017, dedicated my life to this as an 18 year-old in college. It just feels like a big ripoff.”

“It just goes to show what a tremendous betrayal it is,” Fuentes said. “It’s just such a callous indifference to the sacrifices that his supporters made on his behalf.”