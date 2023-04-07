10 Bigoted and Extremist Things Laura Loomer, Trump’s Expected Hire, Has Said

Former President Donald Trump told aides to hire far-right activist Laura Loomer in a campaign role, according to a report Friday from the New York Times. Loomer is an anti-Muslim, white nationalist and Christian nationalist-supporting activist and failed congressional candidate.

The New York Times reports that Trump recently met with Loomer, and that it “is unclear whether she would serve on his campaign or the main super PAC backing his presidential bid.”

So who is Laura Loomer? Right Wing Watch gathered a list of the bigoted and far-right extremist things Loomer has said or done:

1. Loomer said her white nationalist views would help get her elected to Congress.

During her 2022 congressional campaign, Loomer told white nationalist Jared Taylor that she thought her white nationalist views would get her elected to Congress. She switched districts, she said, because Florida’s 11th District has more white people and she could be more honest about her extremist views.

“Citrus County, which is in my district, is also the whitest district in the entire state of Florida,” Loomer said. “And so these issues of CRT and anti-white racism and anti-white hatred, and this anti-American, anti-white Christian mentality that the Democrats are pushing—they’re trying to persecute white people, they’re trying to persecute Christians, the most persecuted people in the world—that’s on the radar of my constituency, and I look forward to being their advocate when I win my race and get elected as their next congresswoman.”

2. Loomer promised to advance white nationalism and Christian nationalism if elected to Congress.

“I’m a really big supporter of the Christian nationalist movement,” Loomer told far-right podcaster Ethan Ralph. “I’m going to fight for Christians, I’m going to fight for white people, I’m going to fight for nationalist movements.”

“But there is clearly a war on white people, there is clearly a war on Christianity in this country,” Loomer said. “Now, even though I am Jewish, I am going to fight for Christian nationalists. And I find that most of my friends and most of my allies and most of the people I associate with these days are Christian nationalists.”

3. Loomer spoke at a white nationalist conference.

Loomer spoke at the American Renaissance conference in November 2022. Speakers included an array of Klansmen, neo-Nazis, and other white supremacists.

4. Loomer has described herself as a “#proudIslamophobe.”

After identifying herself as a proud Islamophobe, Loomer stated that “Islam is cancer” and that “we should never let another Muslim into the civilized world.”

5. Loomer says she doesn’t care about Muslims being murdered.

After a white supremacist murdered more than 50 people at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019, Loomer said she didn’t care. “Nobody cares about [the] Christchurch [shooting]. I especially don’t. I care about my social media accounts and the fact that Americans are being silenced.” Likewise, in 2019, Loomer said she didn’t care about the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudi government because she claimed he was a Muslim Brotherhood operative and thus “an enemy of the state.”

6. Loomer has expressed her adoration for white nationalists, including Hitler-loving Nick Fuentes.

“I don’t care what anyone says,” Loomer wrote on Telegram. “I love Nick Fuentes.”

“I would like to reserve the title of #CongressionalGroyper,” she added. (The young white men who make up the white nationalist America First movement refer to themselves as “groypers.”)

7. Loomer advocates for the hostile takeover of the Republican Party.

At what she had hoped to be a “victory party” for her 2022 congressional campaign, Loomer clinked glasses with Fuentes. “Here’s to the hostile takeover of the Republican Party,” she cheered.

Nick Fuentes and Laura Loomer cheersing “to the hostile takeover of the Republican Party.” https://t.co/qN9yOFhvij pic.twitter.com/XhxabZewDK — AMANDA TRAP HOUSE (@noturtlesoup17) April 7, 2023

8. Loomer predictably refused to concede her primary loss in 2022 and vowed to harass her Republican opponent.

“I actually am the Congresswoman in Florida’s 11th District, and everyone knows it,” Loomer said after her loss. She vowed to drive Rep. Dan Webster “into the ground every step of the way until he collapses in disgrace.”

Laura Loomer refuses to accept her primary loss and declares "I actually am the Congresswoman in Florida’s 11th District, and everyone knows it," vowing to harass Rep. Dan Webster and "drive him into the ground every step of the way until he collapses in disgrace." pic.twitter.com/HUtyRX18EY — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) August 25, 2022

9. Loomer spread conspiracy theories that the government was behind mass shootings.

Loomer says she believes it’s “obvious” that “the FBI works with the Democrat Party to carry out mass shooting false flags so that they can actually push for gun control.”

Laura Loomer believes it's "obvious" that "the FBI works with the Democrat Party to carry out mass shooting false flags so that they can actually push for gun control." pic.twitter.com/JfuKELVIQO — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 3, 2022

10. Loomer wants Big Tech executives and employees to be punished for treason… that is, killed.

Loomer has said that conservatives “should be investing all of their energy into destroying big tech and giving their executives and employees the worst fate possible for the treason they have committed against our country. And yes, they committed treason. And yes, our country has an appropriate punishment for treason.”

While Trump has hired white nationalist-supporting activists before (Stephen Miller), it is somewhat surprising he is hiring Loomer considering Trump doesn’t take criticism lightly and Loomer was not a fan of his 2024 presidential announcement. Loomer and far-right activist Ali Alexander trashed it in fact, saying that the speech “sucked” and the “the invite list looked like grifter central.”